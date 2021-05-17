Shmyhal names main reason for proposal to dismiss Stepanov

The main reason for submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Maksym Stepanov as Ukraine's health minister is the unsatisfactory pace of COVID-19 vaccination, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He made this statement at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee on the nation's health, medical care and medical insurance.

"The main reason for the motion, of course, is the unsatisfactory pace of vaccination and supply of vaccines, in fact, the constant postponement of delivery, the pace of vaccination," Shmyhal said.

According to him, weekly meetings on this issue were held at the level of the president and the health minister promised to deliver vaccines against coronavirus and assured everyone that vaccines would be supplied and vaccinations would be made. "But we all see the pace, which is a sign of unsatisfactory work in the midst of a pandemic by the Ministry of Health and by the minister as a manager," he added.

Olha Tunii, the spokesperson for the Verkhovna Rada chairman, said on May 14 that the parliament had received a motion from Shmyhal to dismiss Stepanov as Ukraine's health minister, as well as statements of resignation from Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko and Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii.