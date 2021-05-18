Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times. One soldier wounded

Over the past day, May 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms at Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, small arms, automatic easel and under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – not far from Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – in the suburbs of the village of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); small arms – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded by enemy sniper fire. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility, where he was provided with the necessary medical care. The defender's health is satisfactory.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00 on May 18, no ceasefire violations were recorded.