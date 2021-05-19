Invaders launch six attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, May 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and different grenade launchers – outside Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) and Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered no combat losses.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the actions by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on May 19, no ceasefire violations were recorded. Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the JFO area.