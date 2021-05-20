Zelenskyi says Ukraine 'without war' is his main priority

The main priority for the Ukrainian authorities is to build Ukraine without war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The top priority is to build Ukraine without war," he said.

The head of state is holding the press conference at the state enterprise Antonov. The previous press conference took place near the Mariinsky Palace on May 20, 2020.

Read more: Estonia ready to support Ukraine's future accession to EU – joint statement

Zelenskyi was inaugurated as the sixth President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019.