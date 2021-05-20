10 142 132
Zelenskyi says Ukraine 'without war' is his main priority
The main priority for the Ukrainian authorities is to build Ukraine without war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
"The top priority is to build Ukraine without war," he said.
The head of state is holding the press conference at the state enterprise Antonov. The previous press conference took place near the Mariinsky Palace on May 20, 2020.
Zelenskyi was inaugurated as the sixth President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019.
