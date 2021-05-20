Bill on oligarchs will be ready next week – Zelenskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that the bill on the status of oligarchs is almost one hundred percent ready.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We still don't have this law, because we study each norm of this law in detail. The law is basically ready, it has been written, it is almost one hundred percent ready, but we believe that there are a few details. I think it will appear next week," Zelenskyi said, commenting on the preparation of a bill on the status of oligarchs.

According to him, "we cannot kill big business, but we are definitely killing the concept, content and influence of the oligarchic system in our country."

"There will be no influence on the media. There will be no influence on politics. There can be no influence on officials. But if that happens, these people will get a ticket called 'oligarch,' they will appear in a special register, and then this big business may lose most of the assets that they have abroad. And they all understand that the price of their assets in Ukraine and abroad will be reduced not due to sanctions imposed by the state of Ukraine, but due to the emergence of such a concept at the legislative level as an oligarch," Zelenskyi said.

He also revealed the main content and philosophy of this law. "They [the owners of big business], according to this philosophy, now have the opportunity not to be an oligarch and not to become one. According to this law, they will be given time, not much time, to get rid of all this influence. We will even show them how to do it if they need to. There will be no dead end for them. This is a normal law that respects big business," Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, at a journalist's request, Zelenskyi declined to name 13 oligarchs who, according to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, stay in Ukraine.

"I will not name them. I'm not afraid of anyone. I think that there are 13 of them – that's according to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and his institutions, his aides," Zelenskyi said.