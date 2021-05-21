Ten ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, May 20, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine ten times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired 82mm mortars near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Troitske (69km west of Luhansk), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns – near Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

The Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations. Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy shelling.

As of 7 a.m. on May 21, two ceasefire violations were reported.