Kyiv reports 453 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 453 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 453 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital. Eleven people have died – six women and five men. In total, 4,994 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the city since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing on Friday.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases have reached 203,780, the mayor said.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 264 women aged 20-83 years; 7 girls aged 6-16 years; 167 men aged 29-90 years; 15 boys aged 3-15 years old.

Read more: Ukraine reports 4,984 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 2,307 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 140,267 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 4,984 new COVID-19 cases on May 20.