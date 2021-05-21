Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Kyiv's Court of Appeal upheld the round-the-clock house arrest of the Ukrainian MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk.

The court made relevant ruling on Friday, having considered appeals against imposing a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on Medvedchuk by Pechersky District Court of Kyiv.

"The decision of the investigating judge of Pechersky District Court dated May 13 [...] who chose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest [...] to leave unchanged. The appeals of the defenders [...] and the prosecutor's appeal [...] to be dismissed," the court said in the ruling.

The court also refused to sustain the statement of the MPs to bail Medvedchuk.

The Court of Appeal read out only the operative part of the ruling, the full text will be announced on May 26.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal is not subject to appeal.