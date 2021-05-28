Ukraine reports 3,306 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,306 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,196,673, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Telegram.

"Some 3,306 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 28, 2021. Among them are 169 children and 77 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 156 COVID-related deaths, 1,402 hospitalizations and 13,298 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,196,673 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,020,216 have recovered and 50,232 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (384), Dnipropetrovsk region (280), Lviv region (251), Donetsk region (228), and Kyiv region (221).

Some 3,509 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 26.