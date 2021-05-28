Zelenskyi, Heger discuss energy security, economic cooperation. ФОТО

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger are convinced that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project undermines energy solidarity between European countries.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Eduard Heger stated the strategic role of cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia in ensuring Europe's energy security. They agreed that the Nord Stream 2 is a political project that undermines energy solidarity between the European countries," the press service of the President’s Office informs.

Heger stressed that Slovakia had consistently supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemned the occupation of Crimea. He also said that President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová had confirmed her participation in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, which will take place during the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day in August.

Read more: Zelenskyi-Putin meeting will take place when Kyiv convinced that presidents will talk about Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

"We have a principled position on the annexation of Crimea. It is a violation of international law by Russia," said Eduard Heger.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed the PM of Slovakia about the current situation in eastern Ukraine and the temporarily occupied territories.



