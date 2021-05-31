Ukraine reports 1,022 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,022 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,202,494, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,022 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 31, 2021. Among them are 58 children and 11 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 64 COVID-related deaths, 810 hospitalizations and 4,934 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,202,494 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,041,082 have recovered and 50,536 have died.

Read more: Ukraine reports 3,509 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (134), Mykolaiv region (107), Zaporizhia region (69), Kharkiv region (68), and Kyiv (63).

Some 1,703 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 29.