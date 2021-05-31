SSU Postpones Interrogation Of Poroshenko At Request Of Lawyers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) postponed the interrogation of former President Petro Poroshenko from May 31 to another date.

SSU Speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this.

"Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko was summoned for interrogation at the SSU, which was supposed to take place today, May 31, at 03:00 p.m. However, at the request of his lawyers, the interrogation was postponed to another date this week," he said.

Poroshenko was summoned as a witness in criminal proceedings on the suspicion of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 111, Part 3 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 438 (committing high treason and attempting to plunder national resources in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea).

The SSU emphasizes that Poroshenko is summoned for interrogation solely for the purpose of a comprehensive, complete and impartial investigation of the circumstances of the criminal proceedings.