Ukrainian president signs decree establishing university of the future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a decree on the establishment of the Presidential University of the Future.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state signed the document during the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Education and Science" in Kyiv on Monday.

"I am pleased to sign a decree on the establishment of our university, the Presidential University of the Future," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, this university should become a higher education institution that will "prepare the people of the future, gather the best teachers in one place and train specialists who will be able to solve important state tasks to protect our state in very important, priority and most relevant areas."

Zelenskyi said that the university would train specialists in information and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, aerospace, energy, and biotechnology.

"Our goal is the best conditions, the best teachers, the best students from all over Ukraine, who will study for free and then work in the state. They will work here and establish themselves here in Ukraine for the benefit of our state, for the protection of every Ukrainian," Zelenskyi said.