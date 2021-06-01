Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine ten times

Over the past day, ten ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, on May 31, ten ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area, including eight attacks on Ukrainian military positions, one delivery of landmines, and one flight of Orlan-10-class UAV crossing the line of contact," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the occupiers opened fire from 120mm mortars and different grenade launchers near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); grenade machine guns – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns – outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk).

Russian mercenaries also used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

An enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was seen to fly towards the village of Sanzharivka (67km northeast of Donetsk), crossing the line of contact. "The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment," reads the report.

Ukrainian troops suffered no losses.

As of 07:00 on June 1, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

"Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area," the Headquarters informs.