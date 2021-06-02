Zelenskyi registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs).

As reported by Censor.NET.

The card of bill No. 5599, defined by the president as urgent, released on the parliament's website.

The text of the bill has not yet been made public.

Read more: Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelenskyi