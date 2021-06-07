Seven ceasefire violation recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, June 6, seven ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements and heavy machine guns twice near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations.

Read more: One ceasefire violation recorded in eastern Ukraine

As of 07:00 on June 7, no attacks were recorded.

Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire regime, the Headquarters reports.