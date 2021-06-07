Zelenskyi wants to bring Ukraine-U.S. relations to new level

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi says he wants Ukraine and the United States to reach a new level of relations.

Censor.NET reports citing Axios.

"I would like to reach a new level of relations with the United States. I would like to have transparency, an understanding regarding the Membership Action Plan, regarding energy security of Ukraine, regarding the assistance with returning our territories and defending our sovereignty. Indeed, I would like to obtain understanding – and it’s not a request, and it definitely isn’t about money. What I want is that we are understood. When we know so well what exactly is going on with the Nord Stream, and when we hear messages like: "Well, what are the alternatives?" – it’s not money that we are after. Security of our country is not for sale," the president noted.

Zelensky also expressed his opinion on what the United States should do in relations with Russia. "As for the policy of the United States – what we see, in my opinion, is that all the recent American presidents aim to forge a relationship with Russia – and that is your right. I do not want to intervene, but, if you ask me, the better scenario would be for the US to make it so that Russia starts aiming to forge the relationship with the United States – and the rest of the world. That would be the victory of the world as I see it," he said.

As reported, on June 2, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Rob Portman, and Chris Murphy met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to discuss the reforms of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and corporate governance.