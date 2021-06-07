President: Systemic deforestation in the Carpathians stopped

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that the illegal systemic deforestation in the Carpathians has been stopped.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I think that it has been stopped completely as a system… But there are many isolated cases," Zelenskyi said at a press conference after participation in the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Ecology", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He noted that the authorities had tightened control over deforestation, and the situation improved. According to Zelenskyi, the forest is being cleared and felled but the process is not as large-scale as before.

As reported, on November 19, 2019, President Zelenskyi signed a law banning continuous felling on mountain slopes in the fir-beech forests of the Carpathian region.