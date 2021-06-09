Ukraine reports 1,385 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,385 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,218,039, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 1,385 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 9, 2021. Among them are 57 children and 74 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 77 COVID-related deaths, 756 hospitalizations and 6,962 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,218,039 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,108,684 have recovered and 51,410 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (262), Kyiv region (142), Kharkiv region (87), Dnipropetrovsk region (75), and Rivne region (75).