"Very strong game" - Zelenskyi about Ukraine-Netherlands match

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated the Ukrainian national football team with a 2:3 score in their game with the Netherlands national team.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"An emotional start. A very strong game. The guys were really fighting until the last second. Every Ukrainian was with you today and will continue. And then - two important games and a victory! remove! It's because what you have written on your uniform cannot be erased or removed! Because this is about Ukraine! Because it is about you today," Zelenskyi wrote on his Twitter blog on Monday night.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine lost to the Netherlands with a score of 2: 3 in the match of football Euro 2020.

Read more: Ukraine, U.S. agree on positions ahead of Biden-Putin meeting