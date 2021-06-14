Occupiers launch two attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, June 13, two ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As of 07:00 on June 14, one ceasefire violation was recorded. Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske came under under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms fire.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the occupiers, using the established coordination mechanism.

Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire regime, the Headquarters reports.