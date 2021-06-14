Kyiv records 89 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 89 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"89 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past day. Four people have died. In total, 5,156 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the city since the start of the pandemic. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases - 210,938," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 51 women aged 18-80 years; a 17-year old girl; 37 men aged 18-95 years.

At the same time, 1,785 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 196,874 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 420 new COVID-19 cases on June 13.