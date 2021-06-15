Occupiers launch eight attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, June 14, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the north of Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was seen to fly crossing the line of contact. The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian military due to enemy shelling.

Two servicemen received shrapnel wounds in an unknown explosive device blast.

As of 07:00 on June 15, one ceasefire violation was recorded.