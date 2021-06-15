Zelenskyi thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked the participants in the NATO summit for their decision that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance by receiving NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), the presidential press service said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are grateful to NATO members for such a completely logical decision, which confirmed the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit," Zelenskyi said.

"At the same time, in the decision of the summit there are no specific time limits for the next steps in our rapprochement with NATO, which we hope for," he said.

The head of state also confirmed that Ukraine "will continue to pursue reform in the security and defense sectors in order to further meet the standards of interoperability with NATO member states."

"Ukraine, not being NATO member, is already making its significant part in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security. The opposition to Russian aggression in the east, during which, unfortunately, Ukrainian soldiers continue to die, is our invaluable contribution to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, "Ukraine's role in ensuring global security should be properly assessed."