Ukraine to extend quarantine restrictions until August 31

On Wednesday, June 16, the Cabinet of Ministers will decide to extend quarantine restrictions in Ukraine until August 31.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a regular government meeting on Wednesday.

"Today, the government will extend the quarantine until August 31 of this year. At the same time, we will weaken certain quarantine measures, in particular, regarding the control over self-isolation of patients with coronavirus," the PM said.

As of June 16, Ukraine recorded 1,045 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,226,037. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 51,847 deaths and 2,140,978 recoveries have been recorded.