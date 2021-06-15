Kyiv records 243 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 243 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"243 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed (211,181 in total). Among people who have fallen ill are 146 women aged 19-94 years, 84 men aged 21-81 years, a 15-year old girl, and 12 boys aged 2-17 years," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Four lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day (5,160 in total).

At the same time, 2,047 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 198,921 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 1,014 new COVID-19 cases on June 14.