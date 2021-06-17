Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine at meeting with Putin

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed the commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine during a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I communicated the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk Agreement," Biden said at a press conference following the negotiations on June 16.

The U.S. leader added that he had discussed with Putin the human rights situation in Russia, issues of cybersecurity, strategic stability, the U.S. stance on the events in Belarus, issues related to Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, the Arctic region, etc.

"It was important to meet in person so there can be no mistake about or misrepresentations about what I wanted to communicate," Biden underlined.

As reported, the U.S.–Russia summit with the participation of U.S. President Joe Biden and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin took place in Geneva on Wednesday, June 16.