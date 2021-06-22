Fourteen ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, June 21, fourteen ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of Luhanske and Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy delivered POM-2 mines.

As of 07:00 on June 22, three ceasefire violations were recorded.

The occupiers fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers outside Zolote-4; hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

An enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was seen to fly in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), crossing the line of contact. The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

No combat casualties were reported.

Ukrainian service members fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using an established coordination mechanism.