Kyiv records 87 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 87 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 49 women aged 18-80 years, 29 men aged 19-74 years, 4 girls aged between 5 months and 12 years, and 5 boys aged 3-17 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 212,370.

Three lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day (5,180 in total).

At the same time, 53 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 202,713 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 296 new COVID-19 cases on June 21.