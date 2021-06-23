Ukraine reports 835 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 835 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,230,977.

"Some 835 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of June 23, 2021. In particular, 33 children and 25 health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 70 deaths, 2,292 recoveries and 419 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 52,123 deaths and 2,155,261 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (241), Lviv region (52), Donetsk region (51), Cherkasy region (41), and Rivne region (38).