FM Kuleba: Ukraine will continue to support Belarusian people

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba assures that Ukraine will continue to support the Belarusian people for as long as necessary to correct Oleksandr Lukashenko’s historic mistakes.

"One may announce the withdrawal from the Eastern Partnership, but one cannot escape geography. Belarusians have always been and remain part of our European family of nations. We will keep supporting them for as long as necessary to correct Oleksandr Lukashenko’s historic mistakes," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

On June 28, the Foreign Ministry of Belarus announced the suspension of participation in the European Union's Eastern Partnership initiative. The reason for this position is "the inadmissibility of sanctions as an instrument of pressure on a sovereign and independent state."

Belarus also starts a procedure to terminate the readmission agreement with the EU. The Permanent Representative of Belarus to the EU is recalled to Minsk for consultations.

The European Union expressed regret over the Lukashenko regime's decision to withdraw from the Eastern Partnership program, noting that the move contradicts the interests of the Belarusians and is aimed at further isolating the country.