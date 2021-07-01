Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 10 times

Over the past day, June 30, 10 ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, 82mm mortars, and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); automatic easel and hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms – in the suburbs of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV flew over the line of contact in Luhansk region. The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment

As of 7 a.m. on July 1, two ceasefire violations were reported. The enemy fired 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the ceasefire violations. Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area.