Ukraine resumes railway traffic to Slovakia
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia resumes international railway communication with Slovakia from July 1, the company’s press service reports on Telegram.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The resumption of railway passenger traffic became possible thanks to an agreement between the Ukrainian and Slovak railways and in connection with the improvement of the epidemic situation.
Ukrzaliznytsia will provide more detailed information later.
As reported, on June 1, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia resumed international passenger traffic to Hungary and Austria.
International railway traffic was terminated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in March 2020 due to the introduction of quarantine measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password