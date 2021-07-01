Kyiv records 231 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 231 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 153 women aged 18-99 years, 68 men aged 19-91 years, four girls aged 6-13, and six boys aged 4-17 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 214,019.

Three lethal case from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day. In total, 5,194 lethal cases from coronavirus have been recorded in Kyiv since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv records 225 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 234 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 204,857 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 705 new COVID-19 cases on June 30.