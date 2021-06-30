Kyiv records 225 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 225 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

Among people who have fallen ill are 127 women aged 19-84 years, 85 men aged 19-84 years, four girls aged 1-17, and nine boys aged 4-17 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 213,788.

One lethal case from COVID-19 has been reported over the past day. In total, 5,191 lethal cases from coronavirus have been recorded in Kyiv since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 202 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 204,623 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 633 new COVID-19 cases on June 29.