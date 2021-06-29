Kyiv records 77 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 77 new coronavirus cases in the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 44 women aged 18-80 years, 26 men aged 21-65 years, 5 girls aged 5-16, and 2 boys aged 5 and 13 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 213,536.

No lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 62 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 204,421 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases on June 28.