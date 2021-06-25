Kyiv breaks another heat record

New temperature record was set in the city of Kyiv on June 24, 2021, Ukrinform reports with reference to the website of the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi.

"On June 24, the average daily air temperature in Kyiv was + 28.1 °С, which is 1.6 °С higher than the previous temperature record for this day set in 1924," reads the report.

The maximum air temperature in the afternoon in the capital rose to +35.5 °С, exceeding the previous record for this day set in 1924 by 2.3 °С, and by 0.5°С for June in general.

"The minimum air temperature on June 24 did not fall below +22.2 °C, which is 1.5 °C warmer than in 1964," reads the report.

As reported, according to the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi, the average daily air temperature in Kyiv was +27.0 °C on June 23. Thus, June 23 repeated the temperature record for this day set in 1954.