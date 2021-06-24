Kyiv records 223 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 223 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"223 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past day. No lethal cases have been reported. In total, 5,185 deaths from the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. And a total number of confirmed cases of the disease has reached 212,834 as of today," said Klitschko, the mayor’s press service reported.

Among people who have fallen ill over the past day are 121 women aged 18-88 years, 87 men aged 18-92 years, 10 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years, and 5 boys aged 4-17 years.

Read more: Ukraine reports 937 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 605 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 203,547 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 937 new COVID-19 cases on June 23.