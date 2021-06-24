Ukraine reports 937 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 937 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,231,914.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 937 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of June 24, 2021. In particular, 33 children and 24 health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 58 deaths, 2,471 recoveries, and 559 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine over the past day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 52,181 deaths and 2,157,732 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (223), Dnipropetrovsk region (59), Kharkiv region (57), Donetsk region (51), and Kyiv region (51).