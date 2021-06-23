Kyiv records 241 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 241 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have fallen ill are 133 women aged 21-83 years, 98 men aged 21-86 years, 6 girls aged 1-17, and 4 boys aged 8-11 years, Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Five lethal cases from COVID-19 have been reported over the past day (5,185 in total).

At the same time, 229 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 202,942 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 835 new COVID-19 cases on June 22.