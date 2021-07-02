Ten ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area today

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 10 times.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 12:00, July 2, ten ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

The enemy fired 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops have not suffered combat losses.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the command of the Russian Armed Forces is stepping up preparations for the use of divisions and units of the operational group of Russian-occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Over the week, the enemy has intensified its preparations for sabotage and reconnaissance activities.