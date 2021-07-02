Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukraine has received a $350 million loan from the World Bank (WB) for the systemic project "First Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan," the ministry's press service told.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The funds have arrived in Ukraine," the press service said in response to an inquiry from.

As reported, Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement on providing Ukraine from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) a loan in the amount of $350 million, which should be used to develop the economy during a pandemic, provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population and strengthen public institutions.

Read more: Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor