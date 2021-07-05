Ukraine registers Janssen vaccine against COVID-19

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has registered the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) for emergency medical use, according to the ministry’s press service.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Janssen is a vector vaccine developed by Janssen, owned by Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine contains neutralized human adenovirus, which includes DNA encoding the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus. It requires storage temperatures between +2 and +8 C. One shot is enough for full immunization," reads the report.

The World Health Organization has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Janssen for emergency use. The vaccine has been also authorized by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, Canada and many other countries.

Read more: Ukraine introduces quarantine changes due to Delta variant spread

As reported, Ukraine recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases on June 4.