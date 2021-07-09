ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6845 visitors online
News Medvedchuk case
3 281 36

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has extended house arrest to the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, until September 7, Hromadske reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the round-the-clock house arrest for MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of high treason, until September 7," Hromadske said on its website on Friday morning.

Medvedchuks round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media 01

Read more: MH17 trial: hearing on the merits begins today

Kuzmin (25) Medvedchuk (112) Court (1530) house arrest (28)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 