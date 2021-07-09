3 281 36
Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media
Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has extended house arrest to the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, until September 7, Hromadske reported.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the round-the-clock house arrest for MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of high treason, until September 7," Hromadske said on its website on Friday morning.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password