Zelenskyi, Steinmeier meet in Berlin. PHOTO

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has begun in Berlin.

As reported by Censor.NET.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will meet for dinner in Berlin on July 12.





The leaders will discuss bilateral relations, implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, reform process in Ukraine, economic issues, relations with Russia, and construction of Nord Stream 2.

