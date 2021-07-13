Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine five times

Over the past day, July 12, five ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired small arms near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – in the area of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV flew over the line of contact near Myronivsky (75km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 7 a.m. on July 13, one ceasefire violation was reported. The enemy fired automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the ceasefire violations. Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area.