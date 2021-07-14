Zelenskyi proposes Monastyrskyi for post of Interior Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has nominated Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Denys Monastyrskyi for the post of new Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As MP Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction) said on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyi made a statement during a meeting of the faction on Tuesday.

"The President proposed Denys Monastyrskyi for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs. The faction supported the proposal with applause," Kachura wrote.

In addition, the fact that Zelenskyi proposed the candidacy of Monastyrskyi for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs was also reported by Kachura's colleague in the faction, Yelyzaveta Yasko.

Read more: Zelenskyi: Normandy Four meeting should take place anyway

"Monastyrskyi Denys is the main candidate for the post of minister," Yasko wrote on her Facebook page.