Zelenskyi congratulates Macron on Bastille Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated his counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the French people on Bastille Day.

Censor.NET reports citing his post onTwitter.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron and French people on Bastille Day!" Zelenskyi wrote.

According to him, the ideals of freedom, equality and fraternity, protection of human rights and freedoms have become the basis of modern Europe and are inalienable values for all Ukrainians.

Zelenskyi also expressed confidence in the great prospects of the two European nations.

Read more: Parliament passes law restarting work of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

On July 14, France celebrates the main national holiday of the republic - Bastille Day.