Constitutional Court of Ukraine declares language law constitutional

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has recognized the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" as constitutional.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decision was made at a plenary session of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, July 14, according to the CCU website.

On April 25, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language". Its articles are being implemented in stages. The vast majority of its rules came into force on July 16, 2019.

On January 16, 2021, rules of Article 30 of the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" regulating the use of the state language in the field of consumer service came into force.

According to the new rules, customer service must be provided in the state language. In particular, this applies to enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership; individual entrepreneurs; business entities providing services to consumers (including online stores).

This requirement applies not only to trade, but also to the educational sector, as well as the provision of health, social, legal, transport and other services.

Information in price tags, instructions, technical specifications, markings, tickets, menus, etc. must be provided in the Ukrainian language.

On June 21, 2019, the Constitutional Court received a submission from 51 MPs regarding the constitutionality of the law.

On July 7, 2020, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court began consideration of the case on the constitutionality of the language law.