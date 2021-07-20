Occupiers violate ceasefire near Vodiane

Russian-occupation forces continue to ignore the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group in order to further accuse the Ukrainian side of violating the ceasefire.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Over the past day, July 19, three ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

"The enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters informs.

In the north of Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

Read more: President: Ukraine's benchmark is Association Agreement with EU

As of 07:00 on July 20, one ceasefire violation was recorded. The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

Ukrainian troops sustained co casualties.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.